Russia adds 11 remaining British Overseas Territories to sanctions list

File photo
Russia expanded its sanctions list on Sunday to include all British Overseas Territories, accusing them of "unfriendly actions" against Moscow.
"Another 11 British Overseas Territories have been added to the list," said a statement from the Russian government, adding that they supported sanctions imposed against Moscow by the UK.
According to the statement, the list was expanded to include Bermuda, the British Antarctic Territory, the British Indian Ocean Territory, the Cayman Islands, the Falkland Islands, Montserrat, the Pitcairn Islands, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Akrotiri and Dhekelia, and Turks and Caicos.
Russia previously introduced sanctions on three British Overseas Territories, which were the island of Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, and Gibraltar.
With the latest 11 additions, all 14 British Overseas Territories are now on Russia's list.
The UK has been one of the leading countries in sanctioning Russia since it launched its war on Ukraine in February. It has also been one of Kyiv's staunchest supporters.
