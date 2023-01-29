Russia claims 14 people killed, 24 injured in Ukraine's strike on hospital

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that 14 people were killed and 24 others injured in a strike by Ukraine's armed forces on a hospital in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region.

The ministry said the strike was carried out using US-made HIMARS rockets and "intentionally targeted" civilian infrastructure in Novoaidar, an urban settlement.

"A deliberate missile strike on a well-known operating civilian medical facility is an unconditional grave war crime of the Kyiv regime," it added.

It added that "all those involved in the planning and implementation of this crime will be found and held accountable."