|
News

Russia claims 14 people killed, 24 injured in Ukraine's strike on hospital

The ministry said the strike was carried out using US-made HIMARS rockets and 'intentionally targeted' civilian infrastructure in Novoaidar

01:55 . 29/01/2023 Sunday
AA
File photo

File photo

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that 14 people were killed and 24 others injured in a strike by Ukraine's armed forces on a hospital in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region.

The ministry said the strike was carried out using US-made HIMARS rockets and "intentionally targeted" civilian infrastructure in Novoaidar, an urban settlement.

"A deliberate missile strike on a well-known operating civilian medical facility is an unconditional grave war crime of the Kyiv regime," it added.

It added that "all those involved in the planning and implementation of this crime will be found and held accountable."

Apart from the hospital, six residential houses were damaged, the statement added.

#HIMARS
#Novoaidar
#Russian Defense Ministry
1 hour ago
default-profile-img
Russia claims 14 people killed, 24 injured in Ukraine's strike on hospital
Explosion hits military facility in central Iran
Composition of UN Security Council should be expanded: Azerbaijan
Swedish police close case involving Paludan’s aide attacking journalist: Photojournalist
5.9-magnitude quake rattles northwestern Iran, 2nd this month
Türkiye issues travel warnings for US, Europe amid rise in anti-foreigner, racist attacks
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.