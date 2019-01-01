Russia deploys in bases east of Euphrates River, Syria

Russia, supporting Assad regime in Syria, settled in two bases in Ayn al-Arab previously emptied by the U.S. soldiers, according to local sources.

Russia deployed in Sarrin and Sabit bases, located in the northern district of Ayn al-Arab, also known as Kobani, east of the Euphrates River.

The bases were previously evacuated by the U.S. during Operation Peace Spring, Turkey's anti-terror offensive in northern Syria, according to the information Anadolu Agency obtained from local sources.

After evacuating the bases, the U.S. forces redeployed in Sarrin base after Turkey paused the operation and on Wednesday, it evacuated the base again.

The bases are located around 30 kilometers (18 miles) south of the Turkey-Syria border.

Operation Peace Spring, launched on Oct. 9, aims to eliminate terrorist YPG/PKK elements from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara agreed with Washington on Oct. 17 to pause its operation to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the planned safe zone.

On Oct. 22, Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia would mount joint patrols there.

The first joint ground patrols started on Nov. 1, 40 kilometers (25 miles) east of Ras al-Ayn and 30 km (18.6 mi) west of the city of Qamishli.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.