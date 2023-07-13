Russia prevents Norwegian spy plane from crossing its border

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that a Norwegian fighter jet was intercepted as it approached the Russian border.

A Russian MiG-31 fighter jet was scrambled to prevent the Norwegian reconnaissance P-8 Poseidon aircraft from entering Russian airspace over the Barents Sea, the ministry said in a statement, referring to the marginal sea of the Arctic Ocean, located off the northern coasts of Norway and Russia and distributed between the territorial waters of the two countries.

"On July 12, 2023, an air target approaching the state border of the Russian Federation was detected by Russian means of airspace control over the Barents Sea.

"In order to identify the air target and prevent violation of the state border of the Russian Federation, a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense duty of the Northern Fleet forces was lifted into the air," it said.

The crew of the Russian fighter jet identified the approaching aircraft as a Norwegian Air Force P-8A Poseidon basic patrol aircraft.