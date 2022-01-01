Russian aircraft ‘released missile’ near British plane over Black Sea

File photo
The UK’s defense secretary on Thursday said that a Russian aircraft “released a missile” near an unarmed Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft on routine patrol over the Black Sea.
Speaking in parliament, Ben Wallace said an RAF Rivet Joint aircraft was shadowed by two Russian armed SU-27 jets on Sept. 29. The entire interaction lasted around 90 minutes.
Wallace said the event was a “potentially dangerous engagement” but not a “deliberate escalation.”
This is because it is not unusual for planes to shadow one another. The issue was that “one of the SU-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range.”
He added that the patrol was completed and the RAF aircraft returned to its base.
"In light of this potentially dangerous engagement, I have communicated my concerns directly to my Russian counterpart, Defense Minister (Sergei) Shoigu, and the chief of defense staff in Moscow,” Wallace said.
"In my letter I made clear the aircraft was unarmed, in international airspace, and following a pre-notified flight path. I felt it was prudent to suspend these patrols until a response was received by the Russian state,” he added.
Russia acknowledged that the event took place in international airspace, and said the incident was a “technical malfunction.”
Wallace agreed, saying: "Our analysis would concur it was a malfunction."
The British defense secretary told parliament: “The UK Ministry of Defense has shared this information with allies and, after consultation, I have restarted routine patrols, but this time escorted by fighter aircraft.”
He added: “We welcome Russia’s acknowledgment this was in international airspace, and the UK has conducted regular sorties with the RAF Rivet Joint in international airspace over the Black Sea since 2019 and we will continue to do so.”
