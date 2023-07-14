|
Russian deputy minister arrested on corruption charges

Maksim Parshin accused of receiving payoffs, Ministry of Digital Development vows to cooperate with investigators

09:31 - 14/07/2023 Friday
AA
Investigators in Russia arrested on Thursday the country's deputy minister of digital development on graft charges.

The Russian Investigative Committee spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said in a video statement that Maksim Parshin is suspected of corruption.

In a separate statement, the press service of the Ministry of Digital Development confirmed that an investigation was ongoing against Parshin over allegedly receiving payoffs.

"The Ministry fully cooperates, provides all necessary assistance to law enforcement agencies," it said.

Parshin, 46, has been deputy digital development minister since 2018. He was appointed by then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

