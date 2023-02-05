|
News

Russian foreign minister set to visit Iraq on Sunday

Lavrov will hold talks with Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during his visit

17:07 . 5/02/2023 Pazar
AA
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov

Iraq said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to arrive in the capital Baghdad on Sunday for talks with Iraqi officials.

Lavrov will hold talks with Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during his visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told reporters.

Lavor’s talks in Iraq will take up bilateral relations, regional developments and “explore common visions, and find basic approaches between Baghdad and Moscow," al-Sahaf said.

The spokesman said the top Russian diplomat will be accompanied by a high-level economic and diplomatic delegation that includes representatives of several oil companies.

Lavrov’s visit "comes in the context of confirming Iraq's openness to all its partners and friends, and the importance of strategic relations with the Russian side," he added.

Baghdad hosted several Arab and foreign officials in recent months, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and a US delegation headed by Brett McGurk, the White House National Security Council's Middle East policy coordinator.

Writing by Ahmed Asmar

#Iraq
#Russia
#Sergey Lavrov
7 saat önce
default-profile-img
Russian foreign minister set to visit Iraq on Sunday
At least 4 injured by missile strike on residential building in Ukraine’s Kharkiv
ASEAN top diplomats condemn Quran burning in Sweden, Netherlands, Denmark
China protests US downing ballon over Atlantic Ocean
Türkiye extends condolences for deadly forest fires in Chile
1,762 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity: Volodymr Zelenskyy
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.