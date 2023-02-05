Russian foreign minister set to visit Iraq on Sunday

Iraq said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is set to arrive in the capital Baghdad on Sunday for talks with Iraqi officials.

Lavrov will hold talks with Prime Minister Mohamed Shia al-Sudani, President Abdul Latif Rashid, Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein during his visit, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told reporters.

Lavor’s talks in Iraq will take up bilateral relations, regional developments and “explore common visions, and find basic approaches between Baghdad and Moscow," al-Sahaf said.

The spokesman said the top Russian diplomat will be accompanied by a high-level economic and diplomatic delegation that includes representatives of several oil companies.

Lavrov’s visit "comes in the context of confirming Iraq's openness to all its partners and friends, and the importance of strategic relations with the Russian side," he added.

Baghdad hosted several Arab and foreign officials in recent months, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita, and a US delegation headed by Brett McGurk, the White House National Security Council's Middle East policy coordinator.