Russian foreign minister to visit Türkiye on April 6-7

Moscow announced on Thursday that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Türkiye on April 6-7 at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.





The two ministers plan to discuss a wide range of issues, including the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including trade, energy, and tourism, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a press briefing in Moscow.





"A thorough exchange of views will take place on topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including the current situation in Ukraine, in the Syrian and Nagorno-Karabakh settlements, as well as in Central Asia and Afghanistan," she said.



