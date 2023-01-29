|
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman calls US Welcome Corps initiative 'hypocrisy'

20:16 . 29/01/2023 Sunday
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Saturday characterized as "hypocrisy" the US Welcome Corps initiative.


The initiative is aimed at "easing the load of the US state budget and transfer some expenses on households," she wrote on Telegram.


She said that Washington first "did everything to turn into refugees hundreds of thousands of people" in Iraq, Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Ukraine and now offers US citizens "to pay for the stay of the refugees in the US."


"Shifting financial obligations into private hands is usually the lot of 'failed states' that are unable to ensure the normal functioning of the state apparatus, satisfaction of social needs and humanitarian administration," she said.


Following the logic, the US government may soon grant citizens the right to print money at home, she said.


On Jan.13, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the Welcome Corps, a new service opportunity for Americans to welcome refugees by preparing initial housing, greeting the newcomers at airports, enrolling children in school and helping adults find employment.



