Russian lawmaker claims Western political system has ‘degraded’ along with its leaders

Noting the prosecution of former leaders such as Donald Trump in the case of the US, Vyacheslav Volodin claimed that the same fate may await current US President Joe Biden in the future

13:55 - 2/04/2023 Sunday
The head of the Russian State Duma claimed early Sunday that the Western political system has “degraded” along with its leaders, which have been involved in “criminal cases and scandals.”

“He (Biden) is accused of corruption in Ukraine using his official position, as well as the fact that secret documents were found in his house,” Volodin said.

He further noted the allegations against former French President Nicolas Sarkozy and former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, saying: “And these people teach the whole world to live!”

“As life shows, they (Western politicians) are held accountable for far less serious crimes than those that they actually committed. Their decisions led to bloodshed, devastation, millions of victims, and tragic fates in Libya, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, (former) Yugoslavia, and today in Ukraine,” he claimed.

European and American politicians should be brought before an international tribunal and be punished, Volodin added.

