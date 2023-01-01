Russian offensive in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region concentrated in two directions: State media

|
File photo
Moscow's military offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine is concentrated in two directions, Russian state media reported on Sunday.
"The front is mobile, especially in two directions - Orekhov and Hulyaipole," Russian-installed official in the region Vladimir Rogov told RIA Novosti news agency.
Rogov further said that active clashes are taking place in these areas, claiming: “The initiative is in our hands.”
On Saturday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that as a result of offensive operations, units of the Eastern Military District have taken “more advantageous lines and positions.”
Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov on Friday also told a press briefing in Moscow that the army captured the Lobkovoye settlement located in the region.
Zaporizhzhia, as well as the Luhansk, Donetsk, and Kherson regions, were attached to Moscow through a presidential decree last October after Moscow-backed referendums, which have been widely rejected by the international community.