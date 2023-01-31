Russian, Saudi leaders discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

|
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and cooperation under the oil producer group OPEC , according to a statement by the Kremlin.
“Issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economy, and energy fields, as well as cooperation within the framework of OPEC to ensure the stability of the world oil market were discussed,” the statement read.
No further details were given about the meeting.
Putin on Friday instructed the government to specify the method for determining the prices of Russian oil and its products, as G7 member countries and the EU agreed in December 2022 to ban their shipping companies from facilitating Russian oil shipments transported by sea if they are sold above the price cap of $60 a barrel.