Russian, Saudi leaders discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday in a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed bilateral relations and cooperation under the oil producer group OPEC , according to a statement by the Kremlin.





“Issues of further development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economy, and energy fields, as well as cooperation within the framework of OPEC to ensure the stability of the world oil market were discussed,” the statement read.





No further details were given about the meeting.



