Russians, Ukrainians in Antalya, Turkish Riviera step up to help quake victims in southern Türkiye

Russians, Ukrainians donate clothes and supplies, give aid to support victims of major quakes in Turkish southeast

15:32 . 7/02/2023 Salı
AA
File photo

File photo

Russians and Ukrainians living in the southern Turkish province of Antalya are stepping up to help victims of Monday’s devastating earthquakes.


Two major quakes struck Türkiye’s southeastern Kahramanmaras province on Monday, also affecting several neighboring provinces, though not Antalya, a resort province and city several hundred kilometers to the west.


In the coastal city of Antalya, aid and relief efforts at centers established at various points are also being supported by the Russians and Ukrainians living in the city.


Russian and Ukrainians are also supporting quake victims through providing humanitarian aid.


Russian Aleksei Naidenyshev, 26, told Anadolu that he immediately took action when he heard about the earthquake on social media.


"When I saw such a disaster, I wanted to be with the women, the elderly, and people who were waiting for help. I stand together with the Turkish people in good times and bad," he said.


Anna Aba, a Ukrainian who donated clothing for the quake victims, said: "Türkiye is helping us, so we’ll do whatever it takes for the country. I feel very sad when I see the children there."


At least 3,432 people were killed and 21,103 others injured in 10 provinces of Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, according to official figures.


Antalya is popular with foreign vacationers and retirees, including from such countries as Britain, Germany, and Russia. Since the start of the Ukraine war last February, the city’s Russian and Ukrainian population has grown.

