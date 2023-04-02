|
Russia's presidency in UN Security Council proves ‘complete bankruptcy’ of such institutions: Zelenskyy

Describing Moscow’s presidency in the UN body as 'obviously absurd and destructive,' Zelenskyy claimed that Russia’s role in the Security Council amid such strikes proves the 'complete bankruptcy' of such institutions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that Russia’s presidency in the UN Security Council this month proves the “complete bankruptcy” of such international institutions.

“Yesterday (Friday), the Russian army killed another Ukrainian child – a 5-month-old boy named Danylo. From Avdiivka, in Donbas, together with his parents who were injured. … And at the same time, Russia chairs the UN Security Council,” Zelenskyy said during an evening address late Saturday.

Describing Moscow’s presidency in the UN body as “obviously absurd and destructive,” Zelenskyy claimed that Russia’s role in the Security Council amid such strikes proves the “complete bankruptcy” of such institutions.

"There is no such form of terror that has not yet been committed by Russia. And there will be no such reason that will stop the reform of global institutions, in particular, the UN Security Council. The reform that is clearly overdue," Zelenskyy stressed.

As of Saturday, Russia took over the UN Security Council’s presidency for a one-month term. Moscow will later be replaced by Switzerland in May.

Zelenskyy also announced that he signed two National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) decrees on sanctioning over 650 people from Russia’s defense industry, as well as others involved in Moscow’s efforts in the war in Ukraine.

“The NSDC will continue this work. And none of those who help, … work for them (Russia), supply, or manufacture weapons for terror – none will escape liability,” he added.

