Russia's suspension of grain deal 'not beneficial for anyone': Turkish DefMin

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar
Russia's suspension of a UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal is not "beneficial for anyone," Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday.
"Suspending this initiative will not benefit Russia, Ukraine or anyone else. We are continuing our talks with the Ukrainian and Russian defense ministers. We will meet with them and try to ensure that this initiative continues," Akar told Turkish commanders via videoconference in the capital Ankara.
Akar's remarks came after Russia on Saturday announced its suspension from the UN-brokered Black Sea grain export deal.
Türkiye, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume Black Sea grain exports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February. A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.
Akar said he will have a phone call with Shoigu later on Monday to discuss the issue, adding Türkiye will continue to work in favor of peace and reconciliation.
"The suspension of this initiative affects all humanity. We remind the parties to review their decisions. As Türkiye, we have done everything we can about both the cease-fire and the grain initiative, and we are in an effort to do so. Everyone should know that Türkiye is ready to do whatever we have to do to end the conflict as soon as possible," Akar stressed.
Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye will continue its efforts to find a solution to the global food crisis, as it has done so far, despite Russia's withdrawal from the deal.
"Although Russia is hesitant in this regard as the same facilities are not provided for itself, we will continue our efforts to serve humanity," Erdogan said.
