Saudi Arabia becomes Shanghai Cooperation Organization dialogue partner

Saudi Arabia has moved a step closer to joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a powerful regional bloc led by China and Russia.





The Cabinet approved a memorandum on becoming a dialogue partner in the SCO during a Tuesday meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.





The SCO was founded in June 2001 by China, Russia, and the Central Asian states of Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.





The Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance is recognized as the world’s largest regional organization, with eight members, four observer states and several dialogue partners, including Türkiye.





Pakistan and India became full members in 2017.



