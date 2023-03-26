|
News

Saudi Arabia condemns Israel’s new settlement plans in East Jerusalem

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Israeli decision 'represents a continuation of the flagrant violations committed by the [Israeli] occupation authorities'

16:45 . 26/03/2023 Sunday
AA
File photo

File photo

Saudi Arabia has condemned new Israeli plans to build hundreds of settlement units in occupied East Jerusalem.


On Friday, Israel issued tenders for the construction of 1,029 units in the settlements of Efrat and Beita Illit in East Jerusalem, according to Peace Now, an Israeli anti-settlements watchdog.


The group said the settlement building comes despite Israel’s commitment during last week’s summit in Egypt’s city of Sharm El-Sheikh to suspend the construction of new settlements in the occupied East Bank.


During the Sharm El-Sheikh summit, Israel pledged to halt discussion of any new settlement units for four months, and to stop authorization of any outposts for six months.


In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said the Israeli decision "represents a continuation of the flagrant violations committed by the [Israeli] occupation authorities."


The ministry called on the international community "to assume its responsibilities to end the Israeli occupation and to stop its provocative practices, which would obstruct the paths of political solutions based on the Arab Peace Initiative, and undermine international peace efforts.”


Proposed by Saudi Arabia in 2002, the Arab Peace Initiative calls for normalizing relations with Israel in return for withdrawal from territories occupied in 1967.


Estimates indicate about 650,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.


Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.


* Writing by Ahmed Asmar

#Israel
#Saudi
#settlements
4 months ago
default-profile-img
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.
Is Türkiye reorienting itself towards the West?