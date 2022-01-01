news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
News
Saudi Cabinet calls for direct investment into Türkiye
Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia reached $420.9 million in Jan.-Sept. period
AA  Wednesday 14:08, 09 November 2022
File photo

File photo

The Saudi Cabinet has called for encouraging direct investments into Türkiye.


In a meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday, the Cabinet mandated Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih to conduct talks with the Turkish side on the issue.


According to the state news agency SPA, the minister was mandated to discuss a proposal for a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on encouraging direct investments.


Last month, Al-Falih hosted Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati in Riyadh during which he said Saudi businessmen will invest in Türkiye in various fields, including technology, real estate and energy.


Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia reached $420.9 million with an annual increase of 180% in the January-September period, putting the 2021 figures of trade far behind them as the two countries continue to pursue a rapprochement in relations.


#Saudi Cabinet
#Türkiye
#Saudi Arabia
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Saudi Cabinet calls for direct investment into Türkiye

yeniSafak

Fall foliage creates stunning landscapes in northwestern Türkiye

yeniSafak

UK premier ‘regrets’ appointing minister who resigned over bullying claims

yeniSafak

IMF reaches initial agreement with Bangladesh to provide $4.5B loan

yeniSafak

Outgoing DefMin warns of rising extremism in Israel

yeniSafak

Spain's Iberdrola to invest €47B in energy transition over next three years