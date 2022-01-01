Saudi Cabinet calls for direct investment into Türkiye
Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia reached $420.9 million in Jan.-Sept. period
AA Wednesday 14:08, 09 November 2022
File photo
#Saudi Cabinet
#Türkiye
#Saudi Arabia
File photo
The Saudi Cabinet has called for encouraging direct investments into Türkiye.
In a meeting chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz on Tuesday, the Cabinet mandated Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih to conduct talks with the Turkish side on the issue.
According to the state news agency SPA, the minister was mandated to discuss a proposal for a memorandum of understanding for cooperation on encouraging direct investments.
Last month, Al-Falih hosted Turkish Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati in Riyadh during which he said Saudi businessmen will invest in Türkiye in various fields, including technology, real estate and energy.
Turkish exports to Saudi Arabia reached $420.9 million with an annual increase of 180% in the January-September period, putting the 2021 figures of trade far behind them as the two countries continue to pursue a rapprochement in relations.
Saudi Cabinet calls for direct investment into Türkiye
Fall foliage creates stunning landscapes in northwestern Türkiye
UK premier ‘regrets’ appointing minister who resigned over bullying claims
IMF reaches initial agreement with Bangladesh to provide $4.5B loan
Outgoing DefMin warns of rising extremism in Israel
Spain's Iberdrola to invest €47B in energy transition over next three years
LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.