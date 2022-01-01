Security forces in eastern Turkey neutralize 11 PKK terrorists

File photo
Security forces in eastern Turkey neutralized 11 PKK terrorists, including the group’s ringleader in the region of Mount Agri (Ararat), the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Monday.
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.
The terrorists were neutralized as part of the Eren-Winter Operations in the eastern Agri province.
On Feb. 19, security forces supported by the air force and combat drones launched the Eren Winter-9 (Mount Ararat) Martyr Gendarmerie Senior Sergeant Emre Dokumaci Operation in rural areas near Mount Agri in Dogubayazit.
The operation, which included 1,592 personnel and 82 task forces, was completed on Monday.
During the operation, security forces found a cave used by terrorist PKK members some 100 meters (328 feet) long and 28 meters (92 feet) deep.
All caves and underground shelters in the area were destroyed by the Turkish army, said a ministry statement.
Security forces also seized a large amount of weapons, ammunition, food, survival supplies, and organizational documents belonging to terrorists.
Turkey initiated the Eren operations last year, named after Eren Bulbul, a 15-year-old boy killed by the PKK terror group on Aug. 11, 2017.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
