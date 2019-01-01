Security forces launch Operation Kıran-6 in eastern Turkey

Turkey launched Operation Kiran-6 to eliminate terrorists in the country’s east, the Interior Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The counter-terrorism operation is underway in the rural areas of Van, Hakkari, and Sirnak provinces, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 2,360 police, gendarmerie, and village guards have joined the domestic operation.

On Aug. 17, Turkey launched Operation Kiran against PKK terrorists in Van, Hakkari, and Sirnak provinces, followed by the launch of Operation Kiran-2 on Aug. 27 in Mardin, Sirnak and Batman provinces.

The third phase of the operation was launched on Sept. 21 against terrorists in Bestler-Dereler and Herekol regions of Sirnak and Siirt provinces.

On Sept. 24, Turkey launched Operation Kiran-4 in the eastern Kars, Agri, and Igdir provinces.

Operation Kiran-5 was launched in the eastern Diyarbakir, Bingol and Mus provinces on Nov. 8.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.