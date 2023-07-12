Sergio Rodriguez extends contract with Real Madrid

Spanish basketballer Sergio Rodriguez has extended his contract with Real Madrid, the Spanish club announced on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old will now stay with the Spanish powerhouse until June 30, 2024.

"Sergio Rodriguez, a basketball and Real Madrid legend, with whom he has been the protagonist of one of the great historical cycles of our team, will play his eighth season defending our shield," the club said.

Rodriguez has bagged two European Cups, one Intercontinental Cup, three league titles, four Spanish Cups and four Spanish Super Cups during his 7 seasons with Real Madrid.