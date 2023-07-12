|
Sergio Rodriguez extends contract with Real Madrid

Spanish basketballer to stay with club until June 30, 2024

Spanish basketballer Sergio Rodriguez has extended his contract with Real Madrid, the Spanish club announced on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old will now stay with the Spanish powerhouse until June 30, 2024.

"Sergio Rodriguez, a basketball and Real Madrid legend, with whom he has been the protagonist of one of the great historical cycles of our team, will play his eighth season defending our shield," the club said.

Rodriguez has bagged two European Cups, one Intercontinental Cup, three league titles, four Spanish Cups and four Spanish Super Cups during his 7 seasons with Real Madrid.

He also won two gold medals (2006 World Cup and 2015 EuroBasket), two silver medals (2012 Olympic Games and 2007 EuroBasket) and three bronze medals (2013 and 2017 EuroBaskets and Olympic Games of 2016) in 154 appearances for Spain.

#Basketball
#Real Madrid
#Sergio Rodriguez
