Seven French citizens currently detained in Iran, foreign minister says
Catherine Colonna demands immediate release, consular access for compatriots
AA  Sunday 00:40, 13 November 2022
Two more French citizens have been detained in Iran, bringing the total number of people from France held in the Islamic republic to seven, the country's foreign minister said on Saturday.

“We are concerned about two other compatriots and it appears from the last verification that they are also detained,” Catherine Colonna told French daily Le Parisien. "We demand their immediate release, access to consular protection."

“My Iranian counterpart, with whom I had a long and difficult conversation, made a commitment to respect this right of access. I'm waiting for it to be realized,” she added.

Iran has been rocked by protests since the Sept. 16 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, a young woman, after her arrest for an alleged breach of dress rules.

