news
Human raven distant parted fruitless Ungol rolls offered.
News
Six killed as regime forces attack refugee camp in Syria’s Idlib
At least 75 others injured in attack
AA  Sunday 15:12, 06 November 2022
File photo

File photo

Six civilians were killed and 75 others injured when Syrian regime forces shelled a refugee camp in northeastern Syria, according to civil defense sources on Sunday.


The sources with the White Helmets civil defense agency said regime forces attacked the Maram refugee camp north of Idlib with cluster bombs.


The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical attention, the sources said.


Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited under a 2018 deal between Türkiye and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple cease-fire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Bashar al-Assad regime and its allies.


Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.


Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN estimates.

#Idlib
#Syria
#Regime
#Attack
#Refugee
#Camp
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Six killed as regime forces attack refugee camp in Syria’s Idlib

yeniSafak

Regime forces attack refugee camp in Syria’s Idlib, six dead

yeniSafak

UN human rights chief urges Elon Musk to ensure human rights on Twitter after mass firings

yeniSafak

Azerbaijani premier says Shusha Declaration is 'pinnacle of ties' with Türkiye

yeniSafak

Amsterdam mosque hosts thousands of non-Muslims during Night of Museums

yeniSafak

US privately told Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia: Report