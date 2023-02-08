Six-year-old boy rescued from rubble of seven-story building in Türkiye

A six-year-old boy was rescued from the rubble of a collapsed seven-story-building on Tuesday, hours after powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye.





Eymen was saved in Hatay, one of the 10 provinces hit hard by the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude quakes, by Istanbul’s Bahcelievler municipality teams.





After rescuing Eymen at around 17:50 local time (14:50GMT), teams were continuing efforts to rescue his mother.





Death toll from Monday's Kahramanmaras-centered earthquakes has risen to 4,544, according to the national disaster agency, along with thousands others wounded. The other provinces affected are Gaziantep, Hatay, Osmaniye, Adiyaman, Malatya, Sanliurfa, Adana, Diyarbakir and Kilis.



