South Korea asks Japan to include its experts in monitoring nuclear waste release

Health, safety should be 'top priority,' South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol says as Japan prepares to start releasing treated wastewater from Fukushima plant

10:46 - 13/07/2023 الخميس
AA
South Korea on Wednesday asked Japan to include its experts to monitor the planned release of treated wastewater from the tsunami-hit Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, according to a statement.

Speaking to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, President Yoon Suk-yeol conveyed the request for South Korean experts "be allowed to participate in the monitoring process for the discharge," said a statement by Yoon's office cited by Seoul-based Yonhap news reported.

The health and safety of the people should be the "top priority" as Japan starts releasing nuclear waste into the ocean, Yoon told Kishida.

The meeting took place in the wake of Tokyo's plans to proceed with releasing the nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean as early as this summer after the UN's nuclear energy watchdog said it would have a "negligible" impact on people and the environment.

If the concentration of radioactive material in the water surpasses acceptable levels, the discharge should be halted immediately, and Tokyo should promptly inform Seoul, Yoon told Kishida.

For his part, Kishida said Japan would make every effort to ensure the safety of the water release, refraining from discharging any water that could pose a risk to the health of the Japanese and South Korean populations or the environment.

Japan's plan has faced significant criticism from China, North Korea, and several Pacific nations, along with international groups.

Beijing said the IAEA report was "limited" and "not proof of (the) legality and legitimacy" of the wastewater release proposal.

China has also reportedly urged member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to oppose Japan's plan.

South Korea, which initially opposed the idea, has changed course since President Yoon took office in May last year.

His government voiced support for the IAEA report, drawing scathing criticism from the opposition and environmental groups.

