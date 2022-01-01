Spain to continue its Patriot missile defense support to Türkiye
Duty period of Patriot missile defense system extended until June 2023, say Turkish security sources
Sunday 15:30, 13 November 2022
Spain has extended the mandate of the Patriot missile defense system that was deployed in Türkiye's southern Adana province in 2013 to contribute to the country's air defense, according to Turkish security sources on Sunday.
The sources told Anadolu Agency that Spain has extended the mandate of the system and the duty period of the soldiers until June 2023.
Taking over the task from the Netherlands in January 2015, Spain has continued the mission since then.
The mandate of the Patriot missile defense system stationed in Adana was set to expire at the end of this year.
National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar thanked his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles for her actions and support in line with the spirit of the alliance, the sources added.
The Dutch Patriot missile defense system was deployed in Adana on Jan. 26, 2013 to support NATO's efforts to protect Türkiye against threats of attack from Syria.
