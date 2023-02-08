Spain to mobilize field hospital, health professionals to quake-hit Türkiye

Spain on Tuesday said that it will mobilize a field hospital and health professionals to Türkiye after two strong earthquakes jolted the southern part of the country, killing and injuring thousands.





Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares announced that the Spanish Technical Aid Response Team (START) field hospital will be mobilized to Türkiye to "attend to those injured in the earthquake."





"Professionals from the national health system will take part," Albares said on Twitter.





He added that Spain will also contribute to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' efforts and activate emergency agreements with non-governmental organizations in Syria.





The Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said in a statement that the START field hospital will be staffed by more than 70 people including health professionals, logisticians, and members of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, which leads and coordinates the team's missions.





The hospital has an operating room and hospitalization capacity for 20 people, it said.





The emergency response medical team is accredited by the World Health Organization and is one of the registered capacities for emergency response of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, according to the ministry.





Another special emergency and immediate response unit called ERICAM is ready to take part in rescue operations in Türkiye, the Spanish Embassy to the country said.





Two teams from ERICAM and Military Emergencies Unit "arrived in Türkiye with an Airbus 330 and an A400, with approximately 100 rescue specialists, technological equipment and trained dogs," the embassy said in a statement.





It noted that the teams departed from Incirlik air base in Adana and were going to the area that they were assigned by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).





The ERICAM fire brigade will be deployed to the Iskenderun region, and the UME team will be deployed in Gaziantep, according to the embassy. Previously, their destination point was announced as Kahramanmaras.





At least 4,544 people were killed and 26,721 others injured when two powerful earthquakes hit Türkiye’s southern and southeastern regions, according to the country's disaster agency.



