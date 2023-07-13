Summit of conflict-torn Sudan's neighbors kicks off in Cairo

A summit of the neighbors of conflict-torn Sudan's neighbors began in Egypt’s capital Cairo on Thursday to help settle the ongoing Sudanese crisis that erupted in mid-April.

At the opening session, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said the summit is being held at a "historic moment," urging the halt of all military operations in Sudan, according to Egyptian daily Youm7.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said "top officials" are taking part in the summit but did not specify their names or the number of countries attending.

Sudanese diplomatic sources, however, told Anadolu that the summit is being attended by al-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, and Salva Kiir, the president of South Sudan.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, added that the summit is also being attended by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, Chad's transitional President Mahamat Idriss Deby, Libya's Presidential Council Chair Mohamed Menfi, and Faustin-Archange Touadera, president of the Central African Republic.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals has failed to end the violence in the country.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.