File photo
A PKK terrorist who surrendered in Algeria has been brought back to Türkiye, the Turkish Interior Ministry said Tuesday.
The terrorist joined PKK in 2016 and operated in Syria, the ministry said in a statement.
After contacts were made with the relevant Algerian authorities, a special team was sent to Algeria to bring back the terrorist.
This year, 107 terrorists have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts of Turkish police.
In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.
The PKK terror group, battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations, has been in recent years losing members and failing to attract recruits, according to Turkish officials.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
Surrendered PKK terrorist brought from Algeria to Türkiye
Kenyan president announces $16.4 million to fight drought
Türkiye's Maarif Foundation providing critical support to Turkish students in Belgium
Spain and France boost capacity of Irun gas pipeline by 66%
Ukrainian, French leaders discuss bolstering defense, restoring energy infrastructure
Russia 'made a point' in partial military mobilization: Kremlin