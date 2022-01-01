News
Swedish delegation preparing to visit Türkiye for NATO talks
Negotiations with Ankara continue with no problems, says Swedish foreign minister
AA  Wednesday 15:08, 28 September 2022
File photo

File photo

Sweden will send a delegation from its Interior Ministry to Türkiye for NATO talks next week, the Nordic country's foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Stockholm's talks with Ankara are continuing without any problems, Ann Linde told state news agency TT.

Linde said she expects Türkiye to approve Sweden's NATO membership, adding that she met with her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu on the sidelines of last week's UN General Assembly in New York.

"We reviewed the negotiations, everything is going well," she said. "We abide by the agreement."

A tripartite memorandum was signed by Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden at a NATO summit in Madrid on June 28.

The first meeting of the Permanent Joint Mechanism established under the memorandum was held on Aug. 26 in Vantaa, Finland.

#Sweden
#NATO
#Türkiye
default-profile-img
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Swedish delegation preparing to visit Türkiye for NATO talks

yeniSafak

EU proposes new liability rules for makers of high-tech devices

yeniSafak

Missile attack hits Baghdad’s Green Zone

yeniSafak

'Sabotage cannot be ruled out' over Nord Stream pipeline leaks: Finnish FM

yeniSafak

Heads of 4 Ukrainian separatist regions to appeal to Putin on joining Russia

yeniSafak

Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 10 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria