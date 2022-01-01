Swedish TV host resigns after airing insulting content on Turkish president

Swedish TV presenter Kristoffer Ahonen Appelquist
A Swedish TV presenter who allowed insulting content about Türkiye's president to be aired on his show has announced his resignation.
"It was not an easy decision to turn down another season (of Svenska nyheter), but I have done it now," Kristoffer Ahonen Appelquist said Friday on Instagram.
The host and producer of the satirical program Svenska nyheter on Swedish public service television SVT, Appelquist let insulting content and visuals against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Türkiye on the show's Sept. 30 episode.
Moreover, a supporter of the PKK/YPG terror group who participated in the show had also made derogatory remarks on the Turkish president.
Sweden's ambassador to Ankara was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry due to the broadcast.
The ambassador was told the "impertinent and ugly expression and images" about Erdogan and Türkiye were unacceptable.
This came after Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO in June, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine. But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups.
A trilateral agreement signed between the countries in June stipulates that Finland and Sweden will not provide support to the YPG/PYD, the PKK's Syrian offshoot, nor Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), and said Ankara extends full support to Finland and Sweden against threats to their national security.
All 30 standing NATO allies need to approve any expansion.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the EU, and US, and is responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.
FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured. Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.
Swedish TV host resigns after airing insulting content on Turkish president
Casualties reported as bomb blasts rock in Somali capital Mogadishu
Russia accuses UK of being involved in drone attack in Sevastopol
At least two soldiers killed in gun battle with militants in Pakistan
Ottoman Era Clock Tower in North Macedonia
'Hamas member dies in Gaza tunnel'