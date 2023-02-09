Teenage girl rescued from rubble 58 hours after quakes hit southern Türkiye

A teenage girl was rescued from the debris on Wednesday, 58 hours after devastating quakes hit southern Türkiye.

Syrian-origin girl, 14-year-old Lucen Elali, was saved after two and a half hours of long efforts in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the 7.7 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes.





Elali’s parents were saved without injuries but her two siblings were confirmed dead. Her remaining two siblings are still under the rubble while search and rescue operations are continuing.





At least 8,574 people have been killed and 49,133 others injured in the quakes, while over 6,400 buildings were destroyed, according to Türkiye’s disaster agency AFAD.



