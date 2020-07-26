Terrorist neutralized in southeastern Turkey

A terrorist was neutralized in an air-backed operation in southeastern Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry on Sunday.
In a written statement, the ministry said provincial gendarmerie and police teams conducted the operation in rural areas of Hakkari province.
It did not name any terror group but said “the operation is under way."
Turkish authorities often use the word “neutralized" to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.
