Three FETO suspects fleeing to Greece nabbed in Türkiye
Suspects captured in northwestern Edirne province's Uzunkopru district
AA  Monday 13:38, 07 November 2022
File photo

Three suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) were caught while trying to flee to Greece from Türkiye, security sources said on Monday.

The suspects were apprehended by Turkish forces in the northwestern Edirne province’s Uzunkopru district, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

They face charges of “being members of an armed terrorist organization,” the sources added.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

