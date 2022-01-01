News
Three more PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish security forces
Over 100 terror members have laid down arms in 2022, says Interior Ministry
AA  Friday 11:44, 14 October 2022
Three more PKK terrorists have surrendered to Turkish security forces, the Interior Ministry said on Friday.

They joined the terror group separately in 2003, 2014 and 2022, and operated in Syria and Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts in 2022 now stands at 101, it added.

In Türkiye, offenders linked to terror groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

The PKK terror group, battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations, has been in recent years losing members and failing to attract recruits, according to Turkish officials.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

