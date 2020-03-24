Three terrorists neutralized in eastern Turkey

Turkish security forces “neutralized” three terrorists in eastern Bitlis province, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were neutralized in an air-backed operation by gendarmerie forces, a ministry statement said.

Although the statement did not mention specific groups, the terrorist PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

The counter-terrorism operations will continue, it added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

* Writing by Erdogan Cagatay Zontur