Trabzonspor chairman Ahmet Agaoglu resigns

Agaoglu says 'differences of opinion' is the cause of resignation

12:42 - 3/03/2023 Friday
AA
​​​​​​​Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu
​​​​​​​Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu

​​​​​​​Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu on Friday announced his resignation.


In an official statement published by the club, Agaoglu expressed that his resignation was due to "the differences of opinion" that emerged at the Board of Directors meeting.


Agaoglu thanked all the Members of the Board of Directors, coaches, football players and the entire club community with whom he worked during his term.


It was also stated that as a result of the situation, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Extraordinary General Assembly on March 2.


Trabzonspor won one Turkish Super League, one Turkish Cup and two Super Cup championships under Ahmet Agaoglu, who took the helm on April 8, 2018.

