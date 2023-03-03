Trabzonspor chairman Ahmet Agaoglu resigns

​​​​​​​Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu on Friday announced his resignation.





In an official statement published by the club, Agaoglu expressed that his resignation was due to "the differences of opinion" that emerged at the Board of Directors meeting.





Agaoglu thanked all the Members of the Board of Directors, coaches, football players and the entire club community with whom he worked during his term.





It was also stated that as a result of the situation, the Board of Directors decided to hold the Extraordinary General Assembly on March 2.



