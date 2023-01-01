Transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine aims to destroy Russia, says ex-Russian president

The transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine from Western countries aims to destroy Russia, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

“The meeting in Ramstein (Air Base in Germany) and the allocation of heavy weapons to Kyiv leave no doubt that our enemies will indefinitely try to wear us down, or better, destroy us. And they have enough weapons. If necessary, they will start producing new ones. Therefore, there is no need for illusions,” Medvedev said in a message on Telegram.

He said that the conclusion that can be drawn from this, in addition to being a difficult situation, is that a new military alliance will be formed by the US and its allies in the event of a protracted conflict.

“This has always happened in the history of mankind during long wars. And then the US will finally throw old Europe and the remnants of the unfortunate Ukrainians, and the world will again come to a state of equilibrium. Unless, of course, it's too late,” Medvedev said.