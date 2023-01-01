|
News

Transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine aims to destroy Russia, says ex-Russian president

The transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine from Western countries aims to destroy Russia, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said

16:30 . 22/01/2023 Sunday
AA
File photo

File photo

The transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine from Western countries aims to destroy Russia, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday.

“The meeting in Ramstein (Air Base in Germany) and the allocation of heavy weapons to Kyiv leave no doubt that our enemies will indefinitely try to wear us down, or better, destroy us. And they have enough weapons. If necessary, they will start producing new ones. Therefore, there is no need for illusions,” Medvedev said in a message on Telegram.

He said that the conclusion that can be drawn from this, in addition to being a difficult situation, is that a new military alliance will be formed by the US and its allies in the event of a protracted conflict.

“This has always happened in the history of mankind during long wars. And then the US will finally throw old Europe and the remnants of the unfortunate Ukrainians, and the world will again come to a state of equilibrium. Unless, of course, it's too late,” Medvedev said.

Around 50 defense ministers and senior officials from Western countries on Friday attended the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany, where Kyiv's allies pledged further military support to the embattled country but failed to iron out divisions on sending battle tanks.

#Dmitry Medvedev
#Russia
#Ukraine
#weapons
5 hours ago
default-profile-img
Transfer of heavy weapons to Ukraine aims to destroy Russia, says ex-Russian president
Muslim youths in Türkiye hand out roses in churches to rebuff Quran burning in Sweden
Aging population to take toll on Greece's competitiveness: Report
‘Türkiye, Bangladesh determined to boost trade, cultural ties at optimum level’
Pakistan, Afghanistan condemn Quran's desecration in Sweden
Worldwide condemnations pour in over Quran burning in Sweden
/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/_nuxt/img/ramadan.9405165.png
/_nuxt/img/ramadan-icon.33d766e.svg
Ramadan
/_nuxt/img/election.65bd671.png
/_nuxt/img/election-icon.5aa1d50.svg
Election
/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapi Zeytinburnu Istanbul Türkiye
Corporate
Contact
/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2023 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.