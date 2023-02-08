|
News

Trapped under rubble for 54 hours, five quake victims rescued in southeastern Türkiye

Hatice Tekin, her daughters Elif and Ayca were pulled alive from debris of collapsed 5-story building in Adiyaman province

14:27 . 8/02/2023 Wednesday
AA
File photo

File photo

After being trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings for 54 hours in Türkiye's quake-hit southeastern Adiyaman province, five victims were rescued by teams on the ground on Wednesday.


In Adiyaman's city center, 46-year-old Hatice Tekin and her daughters Elif (12) and Ayca (10) were pulled alive from the debris of a collapsed five-story building after 54 hours, and were taken to medical teams.


The rescue efforts in the collapsed building are going on for the father and Hatice’s other child.


Meanwhile, in the Besni district of Adiyaman, through long efforts, fire brigade teams sent by the municipality of northwestern Kocaeli province rescued Ahmet Aydin and his son Yusuf, also 54 hours after the devastating quake hit the region.


At least 7,108 people were killed and 40,910 others injured after two strong earthquakes on Monday jolted southern Türkiye, the country's disaster agency AFAD said on Wednesday.

#earthquake
#rubble
#victims
#Türkiye
#Adiyaman
22 minutes ago
default-profile-img
