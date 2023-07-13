Trendyol becomes naming partner of Turkish Super Lig and 1st league

An e-commerce firm Trendyol and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) signed a deal for the name sponsorship of the country's top tier and second tier divisions.

Trendyol will pay 700 million Turkish liras ($26.7 million) for the sponsorship for 2023-2024 season.

Mehmet Buyukeksi, the head of TFF, said the deal was a historical agreement, the firm energized the Turkish football.

Buyukeksi said Turkish Super Lig is among top-10 football leagues globally, but added "it is not enough."