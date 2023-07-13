Trendyol becomes naming partner of Turkish Super Lig and 1st league

An e-commerce firm Trendyol and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) signed a deal for the name sponsorship of the country's top tier and second tier divisions.
Trendyol will pay 700 million Turkish liras ($26.7 million) for the sponsorship for 2023-2024 season.
Mehmet Buyukeksi, the head of TFF, said the deal was a historical agreement, the firm energized the Turkish football.
Buyukeksi said Turkish Super Lig is among top-10 football leagues globally, but added "it is not enough."
"I believe that with the support of Trendyol, the excitement and quality will increase and it will raise its position in the world," he said.