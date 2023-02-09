Tunisia launches aid campaign for quakes victims in Türkiye, Syria

Tunisia has launched an aid campaign to help thousands of people affected by Monday’s deadly earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

"With special permission given by the presidency, we invite all Tunisians, especially our citizens residing abroad, to donate for those affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the two brotherly countries Türkiye and Syria," the Tunisian Prime Ministry said in a statement Thursday.





The bank account numbers of the Tunisian Social Solidarity Union were given for donations.













- Rescue teams





On Feb. 7, at the instruction of President Kais Saied, Tunisia sent a rescue team and two planes loaded with emergency aid materials to Türkiye and Syria.





A search and rescue team of 41 people was dispatched to Türkiye and another of 20 to neighboring Syria.





The planes delivered 14 tons of emergency aid materials, including food, medicine, baby food, blankets, and diapers.













- Tunisian Red Crescent aid campaign





On Monday, the day the quakes hit, Saied extended his condolences to the victims and ordered emergency aid materials be sent to the region via military plane.





The Tunisian Red Crescent launched an aid campaign and announced that they were continuing their efforts to coordinate with local groups that want to help afflicted people, and to direct volunteer healthcare workers to the region.



