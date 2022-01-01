News
Tunisians clash with police after man’s death in police chase
24-year-old Tunisian dies of injuries sustained in police chase in August
AA  Sunday 15:40, 16 October 2022
 The Tunisian capital, Tunis, saw a second night of clashes on Saturday between protesters and security forces following the death of a young man in a police chase.

According to an Anadolu Agency reporter, Tunisian police used rubber-coated bullets and tear gas canisters to disperse demonstrators, who responded by hurling stones at security forces.

The violence erupted as hundreds of mourners paid farewell to a 24-year-old Tunisian, Malek Selimi, who died of injuries he sustained during a police chase in August.

There were conflicting reports about the cause of Selimi’s death. While some reports suggested that he was shot by security forces, others said he fell during a police chase at the end of August.

There was no comment from the Tunisian authorities on the report.


#Tunisia
#Police
#Clashes
#Protests
Tunisians clash with police after man's death in police chase

