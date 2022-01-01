Turkey-Africa relations after the 3rd Turkey-Africa Summit: analysis

However, a significant number of students from even relatively smaller African countries in terms of population and geography, such as Djibouti, Benin, and Guinea, study at Turkish universities. Scholarships provided to African students should be considered an important source of investment in terms of the future of Turkey's relations with African countries. Because the individuals who benefit from these scholarship programs and return to their countries with a positive opinion about Turkey play an important role in the relations between Turkey and their own countries.