Turkey continues extradition of foreign terrorists
Turkey repatriates terrorist fighters of U.K., German citizenship on Thursday

The legal process to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters to their home countries continues, the Turkey's Interior Ministry said Thursday.

A foreign terrorist fighter of British nationality was sent back to London, while seven from Germany were sent to Berlin, according to a ministry statement.

Turkey’s interior minister said on Nov. 9 that the country would begin extraditing captured Daesh/ISIS terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said that it will send Daesh/ISIS members back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.

