Turkey continues extradition of foreign terrorists

The legal process to repatriate foreign terrorist fighters to their home countries continues, the Turkey's Interior Ministry said Thursday.

A foreign terrorist fighter of British nationality was sent back to London, while seven from Germany were sent to Berlin, according to a ministry statement.

Turkey’s interior minister said on Nov. 9 that the country would begin extraditing captured Daesh/ISIS terrorists to their home countries.

The issue of handling of Daesh/ISIS members and their families detained in Syria -- including foreign members of the terror group -- has been controversial, with Turkey arguing foreign-born terrorists should be repatriated to their countries of origin.

Ankara has said that it will send Daesh/ISIS members back to their countries, but several European countries have refused, saying the terrorists were denationalized.