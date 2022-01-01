NavigationSee Other News
Turkey engages in public diplomacy efforts after objections to Sweden, Finland's NATO bids
Sweden is taking Turkey's concerns 'very seriously,' PM says
‘Catastrophic’ war in Ukraine affects European citizens the most: Former Croatian president
Waning PKK/YPG terror group forces children to fight in its ranks in Syria, Iraq
Experts suggest eight probable gains from establishing safe zones in N.Syria
Turkey’s aid agency supports renovation, reopening of Orthodox church in Lebanon