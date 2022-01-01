News
Turkey nabs eight FETÖ terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
AA  Wednesday 12:37, 04 May 2022
File photo

File photo

Profil fotoÖmer Karaca and 323 people liked
FETÖ suspect arrested along Turkish-Greek border, security official says

Some eight suspected members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) were arrested while trying to flee to Greece through Turkey's northwestern border, a security official said on Wednesday.

Local police nabbed the suspects, including expelled police officials, in the Edirne province, the official said on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

In addition, three people were also detained for allegedly helping the escape of the suspects. 

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, which left 251 people killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Powered by Froala Editor

#Turkey
#FETÖ
#Greece
NavigationSee Other News
yeniSafak

Turkey nabs eight FETÖ terror suspects trying to flee to Greece

yeniSafak

Fed's hawkish stance puts selling pressure on global stock markets in April

yeniSafak

Turkey neutralizes five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq

yeniSafak

Istanbul’s Grand Camlica Mosque hosts 25M people in three years

yeniSafak

Children enjoy at mobile amusement park during Eid al-Fitr in Mosul

yeniSafak

Emerging potential of the Middle Corridor: analysis

/en/_nuxt/img/july-15.5b84fda.png
July 15
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem.8b33cd6.png
/en/_nuxt/img/jerusalem-icon.781fd7a.svg
Jerusalem: The Story of a City
/en/_nuxt/img/sport.59787a8.png
/en/_nuxt/img/sport-icon.7a10488.svg
Sport
Maltepe mah. Fetih cad. No 1/1 Topkapı Zeytinburnu İstanbul Türkiye
/en/_nuxt/img/gzt-logo.83e1599.png
/en/_nuxt/img/zraporu-logo.e0d3210.png
/en/_nuxt/img/ketebe-logo.c3eec7c.png
/en/_nuxt/img/bilge-cocuk-logo.7e3b894.png
/en/_nuxt/img/derin-tarih-logo.a6f8c36.png
/en/_nuxt/img/skyroad-logo.183ca8d.png
/en/_nuxt/img/arkitekt-logo.c826346.png
/en/_nuxt/img/postoyku-logo.eb57086.png

LEGAL WARNING: BIST name and logo are protected under the "Protection Trademark Certificate" and cannot be used, quoted or changed without permission. The copyrights of all information disclosed under the name of BIST belong entirely to BIST and cannot be republished. Market data DirectFN Finansal Veri ve Teknoloji Hizmetleri Ltd. Şti. provided by. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 Yenişafak | All rights reserved.