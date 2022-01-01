News
Turkey neutralizes 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria
AA  Friday 09:56, 13 May 2022
The Turkish armed forces in a retaliatory fire in self-defense neutralized 21 YPG/PKK terrorists in northern Syria, Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

After YPG/PKK terrorists' "treacherous attack" on Karkamis district and Koprubati Border Post in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province, at least 21 terrorists were neutralized in retaliatory strikes in "self-defense" on the YPG/PKK terror group's positions in the Ayn al-Arab district of northern Syria, it said in a statement.

The army continues targeting the YPG/PKK terrorist organization, the statement added.

The ministry also said one Turkish soldier was killed in the YPG/PKK terror group’s mortar attacks targeting Karkamis and the Koprubati Border Post.

Earlier, the ministry said four Turkish soldiers and one civilian were injured in the terror group’s attacks from northern Syria's Ayn al-Arab.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

