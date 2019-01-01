Turkey neutralizes 4 PKK terrorists in Northern Iraq

Turkish forces neutralized four PKK terrorists in air-backed operations in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said.

The operation in Metina region will continue, the ministry said in a tweet.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Over 400 PKK terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.