Turkey neutralizes most-wanted PKK terrorist in N.Iraq

A PKK terrorist in Turkey's most wanted list was neutralized in northern Iraq, a security source said on Monday.

Musluh Ike, a senior PKK terrorist code-named Tekoser Zagros, was neutralized in a joint operation in Metina region of northern Iraq by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), said the source anonymously due to restriction on speaking to media.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ike, so-called person in-charge of Metina region, joined the organization in the 90s and was the instigator of many actions held in southeastern Hakkari's Semdinli and Cukurca districts, the source added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union.