Turkey now boasts 1,100 earthquake monitoring stations

Turkey now boasts some 1,100 earthquake monitoring stations to help predict tremors and protect the public safety throughout the country, said authorities on Sunday.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), Europe's second-largest earthquake monitoring network, founded in 2009, announced on Twitter that it has established its 1,100th quake monitoring station.

"With Europe's second-largest earthquake monitoring network, we can measure earthquakes more precisely," added the agency, which is a division of Turkey’s Interior Ministry.